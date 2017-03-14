Quantcast

The Art and Science of Becoming “Known”

Personal branding expert Mark Schaefer deconstructs Roger Dooley's path to becoming "known" in neuromarketing.

March 14th, 2017
The Exact 3 Closing Words That Maximize Email Results

If you’re like most people, you write a LOT of emails. And, you probably spend your time focusing on your email’s contents while giving little thought to your closing. However, a new study from email software provider Boomerang suggests that the way you end your emails is a lot more important than you think. […]

February 28th, 2017
How to Increase Digital Trust with an Easy Fix

Want to boost your digital trust? Studies show there's an easy approach you can use.

January 24th, 2017
Scarcity vs. Abundance in GEICO Ad

Is abundance better than scarcity? Lately, insurance giant GEICO has been running an ad comparing their advantages to “the other guy.” They illustrate it with a stack of ten chocolate chip cookies for GEICO while their unnamed competitor gets just one cookie. […]

January 12th, 2017
Best of Neuromarketing 2016

Here are the most-viewed and shared posts - the Best of Neuromarketing 2016. Topics include neuroscience, CRO, influence, and more.

December 20th, 2016
New Brainfluence Podcast Format: Audio to YouTube Video

I’m testing something and I’d love your advice. I’ve converted a couple of episodes of The Brainfluence Podcast to videos on YouTube and added them to my channel. There’s not much to see, it’s all about the audio and subtitles. Why would I do this, you ask? […]

December 15th, 2016
Loyalty, Rewards, and Progress in the Digital Era

Digital loyalty and rewards programs bring both problems and opportunities.

December 7th, 2016
Cialdini’s Number One Sales Rule Will Surprise You

Robert Cialdini offers a surprising number one sales rule in his book Pre-Suasion.

November 15th, 2016
Trump Surprise: Four Neuromarketing Takeaways from the 2016 Election

Can neuromarketing explain why Trump won, and why the polls were so wrong?

November 9th, 2016
Does Your Business Need Audio Branding?

Is audio branding just for giant brands, or can a business of any size use it to build brand value and customer loyalty? You might be surprised...

November 2nd, 2016
