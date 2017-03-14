The Art and Science of Becoming “Known”
Personal branding expert Mark Schaefer deconstructs Roger Dooley's path to becoming "known" in neuromarketing.
Personal branding expert Mark Schaefer deconstructs Roger Dooley's path to becoming "known" in neuromarketing.
If you’re like most people, you write a LOT of emails. And, you probably spend your time focusing on your email’s contents while giving little thought to your closing. However, a new study from email software provider Boomerang suggests that the way you end your emails is a lot more important than you think. […]
Want to boost your digital trust? Studies show there's an easy approach you can use.
Is abundance better than scarcity? Lately, insurance giant GEICO has been running an ad comparing their advantages to “the other guy.” They illustrate it with a stack of ten chocolate chip cookies for GEICO while their unnamed competitor gets just one cookie. […]
Here are the most-viewed and shared posts - the Best of Neuromarketing 2016. Topics include neuroscience, CRO, influence, and more.
I’m testing something and I’d love your advice. I’ve converted a couple of episodes of The Brainfluence Podcast to videos on YouTube and added them to my channel. There’s not much to see, it’s all about the audio and subtitles. Why would I do this, you ask? […]
Digital loyalty and rewards programs bring both problems and opportunities.
Robert Cialdini offers a surprising number one sales rule in his book Pre-Suasion.
Can neuromarketing explain why Trump won, and why the polls were so wrong?
Is audio branding just for giant brands, or can a business of any size use it to build brand value and customer loyalty? You might be surprised...